New park at Bury station creates 100 spaces for passengers' vehicles

PUBLISHED: 16:30 27 February 2020

Bury station car park has been expanded. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Bury station car park has been expanded. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The car park at Bury St Edmunds railway station has now been quadrupled in size to give room for more than 100 vehicles for rail passengers.

Thanks to the construction of a brand-new car parking area at the rear of the station, the car park can now accommodate 81 additional cars, as well as 17 at the front and five accessible bays.

Work has been going on since last August and has been supported by Jo Churchill MP, Suffolk County Council, West Suffolk Council and Network Rail.

Greater Anglia's Asset Management Director, Simone Bailey, said "I'm delighted that the work is now complete, creating so much more space at this busy station. As more people make the switch from car to rail, it's important that we can meet this growing demand."

Greater Anglia is waiting to hear if a bid to build a new entrance on the north side of the station to link the newly built car park with the station concourse, will be successful.

