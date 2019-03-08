More car park space for Bury rail passengers in major station restoration

The car park at Bury St Edmunds railway station is to triple in size as part of a major redevelopment of the site to make travel easier.

There are currently 23 car parking spaces at the railway station. This will rise to 74 as part of the changes that will also see the former stationmaster's house next to the station restored with a £192,000 grant from the Railway Heritage Trust.

The money will be used to reinstate the roof, doors and windows of the Grade II listed building, which is adjacent to the main rail station.

The changes were outlined at a meeting with councils in the area and other organisations.

Local MP Jo Churchill, who convened the meeting, said: "I have been campaigning for improvements for Bury St Edmunds Railway Station since I was elected back in 2015.

"I welcome the additional car parking and will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure this important transport hub in our town has the facilities passengers rightly expect."

Deputy county council leader Mary Evans welcomed the move, which fitted in with her authority's aspiration to improve transport in the Suffolk.

She said: "I am pleased to say that we will be working with Greater Anglia, West Suffolk Council and Network Rail to improve Bury St Edmunds Railway Station and to ensure that passengers have convenient access to it by all modes of transport."

Susan Glossop, West Suffolk Council Cabinet Member for Growth, said, "We see the Bury St Edmunds Railway Station as part of an important gateway to the town.

"It is used by more than 500,000 passengers each year and rail travel will play a major role in the future growth of business and housing in West Suffolk.

"That is why we are part of the East West Rail Consortium which has begun lobbying for Government funding to achieve half hourly services to support future passenger growth and why we are delighted that work to repair the station master's house and to deliver 74 car parking spaces is going ahead."

Greater Anglia's Simone Bailey said, "As the popularity of rail continues to grow, it's important that our station facilities keep up with demand. We look forward to commencing the work and finding a new tenant for the restored station master's house to help secure its long-term future."