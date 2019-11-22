Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019: All the latest news on our live blog

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

The 18th annual Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre continues today - and you can keep up with all the news and social media posts from the event right here.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

One of the biggest festive markets in the country, the four-day festive celebration takes over the town's famous Abbey Gardens and the whole town centre, with more than 300 stalls selling food and drink and all things Christmas-themed.

On Friday and Saturday there will be 13 hours to enjoy the festivities from 9am until 8pm - and on Sunday it will open from 10am until 5pm.

This year the town has readied itself for the enormous task of accommodating the thousands of shoppers but car parks across Bury are still expected to fill up quickly.