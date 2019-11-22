E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019: All the latest news on our live blog

PUBLISHED: 06:52 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:52 22 November 2019

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

The 18th annual Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre continues today - and you can keep up with all the news and social media posts from the event right here.

You may also want to watch:

One of the biggest festive markets in the country, the four-day festive celebration takes over the town's famous Abbey Gardens and the whole town centre, with more than 300 stalls selling food and drink and all things Christmas-themed.

On Friday and Saturday there will be 13 hours to enjoy the festivities from 9am until 8pm - and on Sunday it will open from 10am until 5pm.

This year the town has readied itself for the enormous task of accommodating the thousands of shoppers but car parks across Bury are still expected to fill up quickly.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A&E department fails to meet wait time targets

Ipswich Hospital Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Under-fire mental health trust’s medical director steps down

Bohdan Solomka is stepping down from his role of medical director at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: KEITH WHITMORE

University staff prepare to walk out over pay and pensions

The University of East Anglia will be hit with eight days of strike action from Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ed Sheeran appears on stage at Ipswich Regent Snow Patrol gig

The surprise appearance was met with massive cheers from the Ipswich Regent audience Picture: STEPHEN FOSTER

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019: All the latest news on our live blog

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists