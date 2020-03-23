E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:04 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 23 March 2020

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Archant

Police have cordoned off a convenience store after knife-wielding thieves threatened staff and stole a car, cash and mobile phones.

A white Suzuki Alto was stolen in the armed robbery Picture: MICHAEL STEWARDA white Suzuki Alto was stolen in the armed robbery Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to the Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds just after 5.50am on Monday to reports of an armed robbery.

Two men with knives had entered the building at around 5.30am and grabbed hold of and threatened members of staff.

The pair stole cash, two phones and the keys to a white Suzuki Alto, which was then stolen from the car park.

A police spokesman said: “Staff at the store were left shaken by the incident, but have not suffered any serious injuries.”

A police cordon remained in place at the store several hours after the incident.

The first suspect is described as white, in his 20s, around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build and with short, dark hair.

He had a scarf covering his face, and was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The second suspect is described as white, aged in his mid-30s, of slim build with brown hair and slightly taller than the first suspect.

He was wearing a tea towel or scarf around his head and was wearing black gloves.

Both suspects spoke with a local accent.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds police station, quoting crime reference 17558/20.

Peter Thompson, councillor for Moreton Hall ward, lives close to the store and expressed disappointment that the incident came at a time when emergency services are under stress due to the coronavirus crisis.

He also expressed his sympathies for the staff who were threatened, given the increased demand for food in recent weeks.

Mr Thompson said: “It’s a busy area because it’s like a community hub. It’s generally very peaceful in the area so this is shocking.

“We have had a stabbing recently but I don’t believe this is part of a trend.

“This is the complete antithesis of what we need at this time. We’re already stretched.

“To do this to staff who are already under strain in despicable.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Doctors at West Suffolk Hospital treating confirmed coronavirus patient

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Doctors at West Suffolk Hospital treating confirmed coronavirus patient

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Ambulance service warns of hand gel shortage

The ambulance service warned staff of alcohol gel shortages. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Your councils have been extraordinary in the last week – now it’s time to show them your thanks

Suffolk County Council's response to coronavirus crisis has been exceptional. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk animal charity facing devastating ‘imminent closure’

The Animal Health Trust in Kentford is facing closure: Picture: ARCHANT

‘This isn’t a game’ - Town star Huws appeals for public to isolate in coronavirus fight

Ipswich Town star Emyr Huws has urged the public to isolate in the fight against coronavirus Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24