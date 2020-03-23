Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

Police have cordoned off a convenience store after knife-wielding thieves threatened staff and stole a car, cash and mobile phones.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A white Suzuki Alto was stolen in the armed robbery Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD A white Suzuki Alto was stolen in the armed robbery Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to the Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds just after 5.50am on Monday to reports of an armed robbery.

Two men with knives had entered the building at around 5.30am and grabbed hold of and threatened members of staff.

The pair stole cash, two phones and the keys to a white Suzuki Alto, which was then stolen from the car park.

A police spokesman said: “Staff at the store were left shaken by the incident, but have not suffered any serious injuries.”

A police cordon remained in place at the store several hours after the incident.

The first suspect is described as white, in his 20s, around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build and with short, dark hair.

He had a scarf covering his face, and was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The second suspect is described as white, aged in his mid-30s, of slim build with brown hair and slightly taller than the first suspect.

He was wearing a tea towel or scarf around his head and was wearing black gloves.

Both suspects spoke with a local accent.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds police station, quoting crime reference 17558/20.

Peter Thompson, councillor for Moreton Hall ward, lives close to the store and expressed disappointment that the incident came at a time when emergency services are under stress due to the coronavirus crisis.

He also expressed his sympathies for the staff who were threatened, given the increased demand for food in recent weeks.

Mr Thompson said: “It’s a busy area because it’s like a community hub. It’s generally very peaceful in the area so this is shocking.

“We have had a stabbing recently but I don’t believe this is part of a trend.

“This is the complete antithesis of what we need at this time. We’re already stretched.

“To do this to staff who are already under strain in despicable.”