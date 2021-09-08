News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cast line-up for Bury Christmas panto announced

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:10 PM September 8, 2021   
The full line-up for the Bury Christmas pantomime has been announced

This year's Christmas panto at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds will be Cinderella with some fan favourite actors making a return.

Playing Cinderella will be recently graduated Becky Senneth, who trained in Musical Theatre at Trinity Laban. 

The pantomime is expected to be a hit with the audience

Returning for the fourth year, Chris Clarkson will be playing the gossipy, girly Kylie Grizzle, one of Cinderella’s ugly step-sisters. Chris has become a firm audience favourite following his performances as the gorgeous and outrageous Tiger Lily in Peter Pan, Nanny Fanny in Sleeping Beauty and Dame Winona in Dick Whittington.

Playing the second ugly sister is Craig Painting who is a great comic actor as he demonstrated in his recent role as Mr Pendanski, the camp counsellor, in Theatre Royal’s own production of Louis Sachar’s Holes.

Cinderella has been produced by the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds

Beth Tuckey will be playing the pushy showbiz step-mum, Grizelda Grizzle. Tuckey has previously preformed at the theatre in 2017 as part of the Our Day Out production. She has also been in the BBC production English Scandal.

As the lovable Buttons, the gregarious greengrocer and Cinderella’s best friend is Howie Michaels.

Serious-minded and strait-laced Dolores Van-Dini is brought to life by Felicity Houlbrooke. A woman permanently overlooked but filled with her own burning passion for Prince Roger played by Samuel Knights - a young man in search of his own path but too self-involved to notice the affections of Miss Van-Dini.

No Christmas pantomime is complete without its fairy godmother, who this year will be played by Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, who previously spent three years as understudy for Hermione Granger in the West End’s Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this year's pantomime

The production is also currently on the hunt for any local young performers who would like to be a part of the choir. Directors are looking for people aged between 10 and 18 years old and who have a real passion for performing.

Cinderella is being produced by Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, directed by Owen Calvert-Lyons, the choreographer is Jess Ellen and the musical director is Ward Baker.

The panto will run from Friday, November 26 through to Sunday, January 16 2022 with tickets available online

