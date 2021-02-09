Disability football team overjoyed with new kits thanks to Ed Sheeran auction

Published: 1:50 PM February 9, 2021

Haydon in his new Bury Town kit, sponsored by Suffolk charity GeeWizz - Credit: GeeWizz

A disability football team has netted brand-new kits thanks to the support of local charity GeeWizz and Ed Sheeran's legacy auction.

Bury Town FC's disability team has partnered with the Suffolk-based charity and will kick off wearing the same kit as the senior team thanks to their support, once lockdown is lifted.

Bury Town FC's disability team have partnered with local charity GeeWizz, with money raised from an Ed Sheeran auction - Credit: GeeWizz

Coach Robb Gannaway said: “We cannot say a big enough thank you to GeeWizz and its founder Gina Long MBE for supporting the team in this way.

“Prior to the latest lockdown, we had some great training sessions. But we needed a kit so we could play some matches.

“The lockdown is a tough time for all grassroots players, both physically and mentally, but getting a fantastic new kit sponsored by GeeWizz has given my team a real boost.”

The team will wear the same kit as Bury Town FC's senior team - Credit: GeeWizz

The local charity, which provides support and funds the provision of equipment for families with a disability or cancer, has recently raised money with Ed Sheeran's Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction.

GeeWizz founder Gina Long MBE said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Bury Town disability football team.

“We know what an important part sport can play in helping young disabled people with confidence, teamwork and other skills that they can take into other areas of life.

"We are so grateful that the support from the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction has enabled us to help Bury Town FC disability football with new kit. We hope to support them with away match expenses and a couple of pairs of 4G football boots as soon as match play resumes.

“We can’t wait to see the team in action and cheer them on in the near future.”