Vinny and Stanley brave the shave for Cancer Research
PUBLISHED: 11:45 18 March 2019
Archant
Vinny and Stanley Cremen will be braving the hair-raising experience of having their heads shaved in front of their classmates to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
The identical twins from Bury St Edmunds aim to raise £1,000 in sponsorship with the shave at Tollgate Primary School on April 4.
Proud mum Katrina Cremen said: “The idea was Stanley’s. He said he had seen how people with cancer lost their hair and the idea of it made him sad.
“It was a random thing but my mother did die from cancer when they were just 12 months old.
“Everyone at the school has been very supportive and we were also to take a collecting tin around the Bury Bowl bowling centre where they raised £26.”
The headshave takes place on April 4. Anyone who would like to make a donation to the campaign can so at at ‘Vinny and Stanley’s Giving Page’ at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org