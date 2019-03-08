Vinny and Stanley brave the shave for Cancer Research

Seven year old twins, Stanley and Vinny Cremen are having their heads shaved to raise money for Cancer Research Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Vinny and Stanley Cremen will be braving the hair-raising experience of having their heads shaved in front of their classmates to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The identical twins from Bury St Edmunds aim to raise £1,000 in sponsorship with the shave at Tollgate Primary School on April 4.

Proud mum Katrina Cremen said: “The idea was Stanley’s. He said he had seen how people with cancer lost their hair and the idea of it made him sad.

“It was a random thing but my mother did die from cancer when they were just 12 months old.

“Everyone at the school has been very supportive and we were also to take a collecting tin around the Bury Bowl bowling centre where they raised £26.”

The headshave takes place on April 4. Anyone who would like to make a donation to the campaign can so at at ‘Vinny and Stanley’s Giving Page’ at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org