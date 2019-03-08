Video

WATCH: Dramatic footage as bus carrying 53 school children bursts into flames

A bus with more than 50 children on board set fire near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

Dramatic footage reveals the moment a bus carrying more than 50 primary school children on a day out in Suffolk burst into flames.

The school party were led to safety after the bus they were travelling on caught fire near Bury St Edmunds earlier today.

The bus was carrying 53 children and 14 adults from Milton Road Primary School in Cambridge who were on their way to Lackford Lakes near Bury St Edmunds for a day trip. It was travelling along Mildenhall Road (A1101) when the fire broke out.

The bus was evacuated and the children led to safety.

The video shows how the back of the bus was badly damaged by the fire with the back wheels bursting from the heat. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

It is believed the passengers were all unharmed although an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution.

A replacement bus service was arranged for the group.

Highways England was also called to the scene to deal with a large quantity of spilt diesel on the road which had to be drained to the side of the carriageway.

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: "We are aware that there was a fire on a coach carrying children from Milton Road Primary School to Lackford Lakes, near Bury St Edmunds.

"There were no injuries and all the children were evacuated safely and another coach was sent to take the children back to school.

"We take the safety of our schoolchildren very seriously and the DVSA, which regulates school transport, carries out regular safety checks on school vehicles."

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to the scene at 10.23am today to a vehicle fire in Mildenhall Road.

"There were 53 children and 14 adults on board who were evacuated.

"Thankfully no injuries or reactions were reported."

A spokesman for Collins Coaches, operators of the bus, said: "Earlier today a double decker bus caught fire as it was transporting 53 children and 14 adults. When the fire was spotted the driver pulled over and all passengers were safely evacuated.

"Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service confirm that there are no injuries. Replacement transport has been arranged.

"We are cooperating with the fire service investigation, and have no further comment at this time."