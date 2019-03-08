Passengers forced to evacuate bus after fire
PUBLISHED: 18:28 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 30 October 2019
Archant
Emergency services were called to a extinguish a bus fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the A134 between Barnham and Ingham just before 5pm after a bus was found to be on fire.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that all passengers were safely off the bus and that the fire had been extinguished.
The bus was then moved to a layby.
Two fire engines were called to the scene; one from Bury St Edmunds and another from Thetford.