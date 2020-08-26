Buses replace trains on line to London over five Sundays in autumn

Network Rail will be working on overhead lines near Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

There will be no trains between Ipswich and London on five Sundays between mid October and the end of November as Network Rail engineers upgrade the overhead power lines through Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buses will replace trains on every Sunday between October 18 and November 22 – except on November 8 which is Remembrance Sunday when trains will run through to the capital.

On most Sundays buses will operate between Ipswich and Newbury Park Station on the Central Line – although on November 1 there will be trains as far as Colchester from where the bus link will operate.

At Stratford and Maryland, works will take place to upgrade the overhead line electrification with a new auto tension system that adapts to temperature changes, meaning fewer delays and cancellations for passengers in the summer months.

Most infrastructure work for Crossrail has been completed between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, but these works are being done to provide sufficient power supply for the new service to operate.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Engineering work over August bank holiday

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said: “The recent hot weather has shown that having a modern overhead power system that automatically adjusts to ambient air temperature is vital to running an efficient railway.

“Having completed the upgrade of the overhead wires between Forest Gate and Chelmsford, updating the wires in Stratford is our last big push to get this upgrade work completed.

“Not running trains on some Sundays will be inconvenient for which I apologise, but it is vital time for our engineers to make preparations for our bigger package of works at Christmas.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s Managing Director, said: “This essential work will help to improve the punctuality and reliability of our services. A rail replacement bus service will be in operation while the work takes place. Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience.”

The upgrade of the overhead line equipment between Stratford and Maryland will continue over Christmas and weekends in January and February, completing by Easter 2021.