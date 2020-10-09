More weekend work on rail line from East Anglia to Liverpool Street

Passengers heading to London by train on autumn weekends have been warned to be prepared for disruption – and for buses to replace trains for part of their journeys.

Network Rail is upgrading the track at several places between Ipswich and London at weekends starting between October 17 and November 22 and passengers are advised to check before they travel.

The work involves: The replacement of four switches and crossings units, which allow trains to switch from one track to another, at Colchester; replacement of worn track at Manningtree; upgrading overhead wires at Stratford and Maryland; and upgrades to power systems between London and Shenfield as part of the preparation for the start of Elizabeth line services.

The programme of work should result in fewer delays and cancellations on the busy main line. Delays on this line have a knock-on effect on branch lines, so passengers across the region will benefit from the upgrades.

Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: “The main line to London is a critical part of the rail network in the Anglia region. We’re committed to improving reliability for our passengers and these upgrades are vital to making that happen, not just between Norwich and London but also for the connecting branch lines.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director, said: “These works will help to improve punctuality and performance along this vital part of the line.

“We will be running a rail replacement bus service while the work takes place. Passengers should check before they travel, allow more time for their journey and wear a face covering when travelling by train or rail replacement bus. We would like to reassure customers that we constantly monitor passenger numbers to ensure people can socially distance on buses as well as trains.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience while this work takes place.”

Buses will replace trains for part of the journey on the weekends October 17/18, October 24/25, November 14/15 and November 21/22. There will also be a bus replacement service on Sundays November 1 and 8. The upgrade of the overhead line equipment between Stratford and Maryland will continue over Christmas 2020 and weekends in January and February, completing by Easter 2021.