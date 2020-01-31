E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rail passengers in East Suffolk face weeks of bus trips during track work

PUBLISHED: 10:54 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 31 January 2020

Buses will replace trains between Beccles and Lowestoft for two weeks. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

Rail passengers in east Suffolk face three weeks of disruption from Monday when Network Rail starts a major resignalling programme on the lines between Lowestoft and Norwich.

The last section of that route - from Oulton Broad to Lowestoft - is shared with the East Suffolk line so trains from Ipswich will stop at Beccles with a bus link to Lowestoft for two weeks from February 3 to 16.

The East Suffolk line trains will operate to a normal timetable between Beccles and Ipswich, so passengers heading south from all intermediate stations should be able to complete their journeys as normal.

Trains between Lowestoft and Norwich will resume on February 24 at the end of a major programme to upgrade the track - Network Rail published details of the closure in the autumn and said it was better to complete the work in a three-week closure rather than having weekend closures over several months.

