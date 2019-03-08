Heavy Showers

Travel - Buses are replacing trains on some Suffolk routes today

PUBLISHED: 09:08 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 02 June 2019

Engineering works today mean buses wll replace trains on some routes.

There are changes to some train services today including Ipswich, Felixstowe and Bury St Edmunds due to planned engineering works.

Buses are replacing trains between Norwich and Ipswich due to planned track renewal works and between Ipswich and Felixstowe as a result of major project work to increase train capacity.

Also today, Ipswich to Lowestoft services will be replaced by buses between Ipswich and Woodbridge and there will be buses instead of trains between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds/Peterborough.

For more information visit the Greater Anglia website here or follow @greateranglia on Twitter.

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Striking options who could lift Town as Lambert looks to add goals to his side

Tom Eaves and Will Keane are both free agents this summer. Picture: PA/ITFC

