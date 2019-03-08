Travel - Buses are replacing trains on some Suffolk routes today

Engineering works today mean buses wll replace trains on some routes.

There are changes to some train services today including Ipswich, Felixstowe and Bury St Edmunds due to planned engineering works.

Buses are replacing trains between Norwich and Ipswich due to planned track renewal works and between Ipswich and Felixstowe as a result of major project work to increase train capacity.

Also today, Ipswich to Lowestoft services will be replaced by buses between Ipswich and Woodbridge and there will be buses instead of trains between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds/Peterborough.

For more information visit the Greater Anglia website here or follow @greateranglia on Twitter.