Colchester Zoo needs your help to name adorable new bush dog pups

PUBLISHED: 12:42 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 02 June 2020

Zookeepers in Colchester have announced the exciting arrival of three bush dog pups during lockdown – and they want your help naming them.

Colchester Zoo is asking for your help to name the three bush dog pups. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOColchester Zoo is asking for your help to name the three bush dog pups. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Mum Nina and dad Nico welcomed their fourth litter of tiny pubs during the lockdown, with staff at Colchester Zoo overjoyed by their arrival.

During the first few weeks, the cubs were not seen by the animal care team as they stayed safely tucked away with their experienced parents.

Since being born, the rare bush dog pups – which are classified as ‘near threatened’ on the IUCN Red List – have continued to grow in size and confidence, but are yet to be named.

It is likely their names will begin with ‘R’, following on in the alphabet with mum and dad’s names starting with N.

The keepers named their first litter with O (Oakely, Ozara and Octavia), their second litter with P (Pip, Pele and Pablo) and their third litter with Q (Quetzal and Qwiggly).

All the bush dogs, except for Oakley, remain at Colchester Zoo.

Bush dogs are an unusual canid from central and South America. They have short legs, a short bushy tail, a rounded muzzle and ears. They are well adapted to a semi-aquatic lifestyle with webbed feet to aid swimming.

To help name the pups, get in touch with Colchester Zoo and share your name suggestions beginning with the letter R. They are looking for both male and female names, as they are uncertain of their genders at the moment.

