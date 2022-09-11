News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Suffolk Show boss remembers Golden Jubilee visit to county

Paul Geater

Published: 6:00 PM September 11, 2022
Chris Bushby and Queen

Dr Chris Bushby showed The Queen around the tented village at Bury St Edmunds during her Golden Jubilee visit in 2002. - Credit: Chris Bushby

The former chief executive of Suffolk Agricultural Association Chris Bushby accompanied The Queen during around a display of the county's life during her Golden Jubilee visit to Bury St Edmunds in 2002.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Bury after starting their tour of Suffolk at Ipswich Waterfront and Dr Bushby remembered: "On the 17th July 2002, I was gifted the rare privilege of escorting her Majesty the Queen around a tented village on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds for the Queen’s 50th anniversary.

"The village comprised elements of Suffolk from Tourism, Commerce, Farming and Food Production as well as the county’s heritage which included a native Suffolk Punch horse.

"On meeting the Queen, her presence and standing were immediately apparent, which is one of the many reasons she commanded respect and love across the world."

Dr Bushby is now chief executive of the Norfolk-based Big C cancer charity. He added: "Thursday was a sad, sad day and one that our generation will never forget.

"Future generations will look back and recognise what a privilege it was to have Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II in office.

"Her Majesty was a champion and patron of many charities within the UK and globally and acknowledged the need and necessity for such organisations to support and improve the lives of many around the world.

"Through her offices, Big C was recognised by awarding MBEs to David Moar, the founder of Big C, and to Theresa Cossey a long standing trustee."

