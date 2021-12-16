Suffolk sees 'busiest year to date' for filming in the region
- Credit: Peter Cutts
The Suffolk coastline has been used as South Carolina and Ipswich doubled as London as the region had its busiest year for filming to date.
Television and film production work is providing a huge economic boost for Suffolk running into millions of pounds.
Rachel Aldridge, from Screen Suffolk, the official film office for the county, said: "This year alone Screen Suffolk has recorded over 220 filming days across the county.
"This year has been our busiest year to date.
"It's great to be able to help productions find the locations they are looking for.
"Since January 2021 we've had Ipswich doubling as London and our Suffolk coast line has been used as South Carolina, just proving that productions can come to Suffolk and find all the locations they need."
Some big names have been filming in Suffolk as well with Ray Winston, filming A bit of Light in Leiston, the cast of Downton Abbey were spotted in Belchamp St Paul and Timothy Spall was in Kersey filming the TV drama Magpie Murders.
This comes after TV production slumped during the coronavirus lockdown but bounced back to reach a new high between October 2020 and September 2021, the British Film Institute (BFI) has said.
Ben Rover, chief executive of BFI said: "It’s a testament to this strength that our screen industries have bounced back faster than almost any other industry post pandemic.
"As we look to the future we need to ensure that we stay on top of our game – by building the skilled workforce this level of production critically needs and increasing investment in areas across the UK where there are opportunities for growth and innovation.”
Screen Suffolk was established in December 2016 to bring film, TV, advert and photography productions into the county, working as the official film office on behalf of all councils by facilitating film permits, location scouting, road closures and access to catering, crew and other firms.
The productions that have been filmed in Suffolk this year are:
- Along For A Ride - filmed in East Suffolk
- Magpie Murders - filmed in Kersey
- Downton Abbey 2 - filmed in Belcham St Paul
- Builds on Wheels - filmed near Ipswich
- Changing Rooms - filmed in Mildenhall
- Dance Under Suffolk Skies - filmed at a number of Suffolk parks
- Walking Tudor Britain - filmed in Framlingham
- BBC Radio One Big Weekend shoot with Ed Sheeran - filmed in Framlingham
- Fast Justice - following Suffolk police's sentinel team
- Tony Robinson's History of Britain
- A Bit of Light - filmed in Leiston
- Cold Harbour Lane - filmed in Lavenham