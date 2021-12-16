Suffolk sees 'busiest year to date' for filming in the region

Suffolk has seen its busiest year for film productions to date - Credit: Peter Cutts

The Suffolk coastline has been used as South Carolina and Ipswich doubled as London as the region had its busiest year for filming to date.

Television and film production work is providing a huge economic boost for Suffolk running into millions of pounds.

Rachel Aldridge, from Screen Suffolk, the official film office for the county, said: "This year alone Screen Suffolk has recorded over 220 filming days across the county.

"This year has been our busiest year to date.

The cast of Downton Abbey were spotted filming in Suffolk - Credit: Chris Brinkley

"It's great to be able to help productions find the locations they are looking for.

"Since January 2021 we've had Ipswich doubling as London and our Suffolk coast line has been used as South Carolina, just proving that productions can come to Suffolk and find all the locations they need."

Some big names have been filming in Suffolk as well with Ray Winston, filming A bit of Light in Leiston, the cast of Downton Abbey were spotted in Belchamp St Paul and Timothy Spall was in Kersey filming the TV drama Magpie Murders.

Film crews were also spotted in Lavenham for the filming of Cold Harbour Lane - Credit: Annette Tyrala-Railton

This comes after TV production slumped during the coronavirus lockdown but bounced back to reach a new high between October 2020 and September 2021, the British Film Institute (BFI) has said.

Ben Rover, chief executive of BFI said: "It’s a testament to this strength that our screen industries have bounced back faster than almost any other industry post pandemic.

"As we look to the future we need to ensure that we stay on top of our game – by building the skilled workforce this level of production critically needs and increasing investment in areas across the UK where there are opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Screen Suffolk was established in December 2016 to bring film, TV, advert and photography productions into the county, working as the official film office on behalf of all councils by facilitating film permits, location scouting, road closures and access to catering, crew and other firms.

More than 220 days of filming have taken place in Suffolk this year - Credit: Annette Tyrala-Railton

The productions that have been filmed in Suffolk this year are:

Along For A Ride - filmed in East Suffolk

Magpie Murders - filmed in Kersey

Downton Abbey 2 - filmed in Belcham St Paul

Builds on Wheels - filmed near Ipswich

Changing Rooms - filmed in Mildenhall

Dance Under Suffolk Skies - filmed at a number of Suffolk parks

Walking Tudor Britain - filmed in Framlingham

BBC Radio One Big Weekend shoot with Ed Sheeran - filmed in Framlingham

Fast Justice - following Suffolk police's sentinel team

Tony Robinson's History of Britain

A Bit of Light - filmed in Leiston

Cold Harbour Lane - filmed in Lavenham







