Business owners urged to make staff get tested twice a week

Published: 4:10 PM May 18, 2021

Workers in the hospitality sector are being encouraged to take two Covid tests a week to help stop the spread of the virus - Credit: Archant

As businesses across Suffolk reopened their doors yesterday to customers inside, owners are being encouraged to remind their staff to take twice weekly Covid tests as part of Suffolk's Yes2Test campaign.

Letters and communications will be sent out to businesses such as those in the hospitality sector to help them meet the new guidance. Some guidance does remain the same, especially around outdoor seating and shelters.

Under the new rules the indoor hospitality sector can reopen without the requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks. However, the following additional restrictions will apply.

Table service will remain for both indoor and outdoor dining.

The 'rule of six' or two households applies when eating and drinking indoors.

Gatherings of 30 people will be allowed outside.

Although there is new guidance to people sitting outside, owners are still being encouraged to be strict on tables not mixing with other tables.

Residents are also being encouraged to do their bit to help local businesses but in a safe and socially distanced manner to help prevent the spread of Covid.

Fiona Quinn and Graham Crisp, joint leads of the Suffolk Safer Places Partnership, and Karen Chapman, lead of Economy and Business Recovery, operating together in the Suffolk Resilience Forum, said: “It is good to see that the reduction in infection rates means nationally we can take the next step and our local businesses open their doors once again.

"We are there, as we have always been, to help them through these stages and we want to see them continue to stay open and thrive.

"It is vital for the recovery that people support their local businesses but equally everyone has a part to play in making sure we do not fall at the last hurdle."