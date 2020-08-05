Industrial unit plans approved despite residents’ fears

Three new units for a business park in Haverhill which were opposed by nearby residents have been approved.

Members of West Suffolk Council’s development control committee gave permission to Trebor Developments for the units, but on condition that strict monitoring took place during construction and on their use once occupied.

Outline planning permission over the appearance and future use of the units on land adjacent to the business park in Bumpstead Road had previously been granted.

But when the reserved matters came up for approval in July they included a new application by Trebor to change the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping of the units and the matter was deferred.

Nearby residents are concerned about the impact of the scheme on the area, including traffic noise, lighting, disruption from dust and surface water.

They also feel that proposed landscaping sound-proofing measures are inadequate.

Bill Taylor of Bumpstead Road told the meeting on Wednesday August 5 that residents had never had any objection to the development because under the initial outline application the “noisy end” of the units was facing south - away from neighbouring residences.

“This orientation would have afforded Bumpstead Road residents at least some protection of their rights to enjoy their properties and gardens without loss of amenity,” he said.

But Mr Taylor said the subsequent application to re-orientate the layout “to create a better street scene” meant a busier environment, with more traffic movement on their already congested road from the existing industrial estate.

Andy Smith of AJA Architects, agents for the applicants, said the scheme was a £35 million investment that would create up to 400 jobs.

He said subsequent to the start of construction on site several potential occupiers had expressed interest but the previously approved units did not meet their requirements, hence the revised application.

“In order to give future flexibility and to appeal to as wide an occupier base as possible my client needs this scheme to be approved,” he said.

Members approved the scheme but laid down a series of conditions.

They include restrictions over construction work, including noise levels and hours of operation.

They also stipulate that once complete, occupiers of the buildings cannot begin trading before approval over hours of business, deliveries, traffic and noise levels is granted by the council.