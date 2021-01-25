10 things you didn’t know about mediation

Promotion

Published: 10:17 AM January 25, 2021

'More people are turning to mediation to help them resolve domestic matters.' - Credit: Unsplash

Conflict is an inevitable part of life, but the way we manage it can have very real consequences financially and on our physical and mental health.

Nicola Cleaver, mediator and senior partner at Cleaver Haley LLP in Suffolk shares ten ways mediation can help you achieve healthy conflict resolution:

1. It opens the door for communication

Mediation can help mend relationships and find solutions that work for everybody. It offers each person a chance to share their view and resolve the conflict in a safe and friendly environment.

Nicola practised criminal law for over 10 years and trained with the Society of Mediators - Credit: Cleaver Haley LLP

2. Mediation can resolve many issues

Mediation can be used as part of legal proceedings or as a complete alternative to traditional methods of legal action.

Whilst most of our work concerns disputes over a breach of contract, or claims of negligence, a rising number of people are turning to mediation for more domestic matters, such as a dispute over Wills and Probate, landlord and tenant disputes and even the purchase of faulty goods!

3. The process is strictly confidential and handled without prejudice

All participants sign a confidentiality agreement and an agreement to mediate before their session. We offer each party a free 60-minute consultation to help ease any anxieties.

We take care of everything and there’s no expectation for you to contact the other party before the mediation.

4. Settlements are legally binding

Once a settlement is reached, an official agreement is drawn up and signed by all parties on the same day.

Unlike court proceedings, where only damages or compensation are awarded, the remedies available via mediation are limitless. A mediation settlement can include both financial and non-financial resolution. Sometimes, people just need an apology or a change in the way they do business to move forward.

Mediation is an alternative way of seeking dispute resolution without needing to go to court - Credit: Unsplash

5. It can be as formal or as informal as you like

If you want to arrive on the day in jeans and a t-shirt, then you can. We aim to create a trusted and safe environment where you feel comfortable and confident to speak freely – this is vital for a productive conversation.

6. It will save you time...

Waiting times for County Court hearings are at an all-time high, some averaging 59 weeks. That’s over a year’s worth of stress and expense, with no guarantee that the case will go your way.

We can usually arrange your mediation within two weeks and aim to reach and sign an agreement on the day.

7. ...And money

We resolve most disputes with one meeting, operating on a fixed cost basis, starting from £350. There are no hidden fees, making it easier to manage your finances and save.

'We specialise in finding conflict resolution.' - Credit: Cleaver Haley LLP

8. You’re in the driving seat

The session is tailored to your requirements, whilst most people come alone, some prefer to come with a solicitor or a friend. Sessions can be open with all parties contributing freely or held privately and can be done in person or via video-call.

9. You’ll work with professional, qualified mediators

I practised criminal law for over 10 years before deciding to train with the Society of Mediators under the industry’s leading authorities. I have extensive experience in assisting clients and navigating the judicial court system and have a unique understanding of the stressful nature of drawn-out, contentious litigation.

I recognise how distressing conflicts can be and I have the skills and determination required to help you carve out the right resolution.

10. It works

In our experience, 97.3pc of mediations are settled on the day and everyone leaves the session feeling as though they achieved a win.

We use bespoke, personalised strategies to facilitate a way forward, even when it seems impossible. Mediation is a progressive and positive means of dispute resolution that aims to resolve conflict and provide peace of mind.

Visit cleaverhaleyllp.com for more information or to book a free consultation.

Contact Nicola at nicola@cleaverhaleyllp.com for an informal chat about how mediation can assist you.