'I couldn't stop smiling': 12-year-old winner of The Hundred Minecraft competition

A 12-year-old girl from Newmarket has won a Minecraft design competition run by The Hundred cricket tournament.

In the 'Every Block Counts' competition, children over seven were asked to draw, paint, sketch or build the most imaginative stadium in the chance to see their work built by specialist Minecraft architects.

Thea Burgess was chosen as one of 10 winners judged by a panel including Birmingham Phoenix women's player Issy Wong.

12-year-old Thea Burgess was one of ten winners of The Hundred Minecraft competition. - Credit: John Burgess

Thea said: "I was so happy to win! I love Birmingham Phoenix and was super excited to know Issy Wong had seen my design.

"My dad showed me the email telling me I was a winner which made my day, I couldn't stop smiling."

Thea drew her original entry on a piece of paper and submitted a photo to The Hundred competition.

Thea Burgess drew her entry on a piece of paper and submitted it to The Hundred's judging panel. - Credit: Thea Burgess

She said: "I decided to enter because I loved watching The Hundred last year and I thought the stadium would look great with a big rainbow across it, which to me represents inclusivity in the game."

Speaking about her winning drawing, she said: "My design was based on a cricket ball cut in half to make a bowel shape with a giant rainbow wrapped around it to represent the seam.

"Then, I added other features such as a transparent roof, areas for children to practise their cricket skills and a big stage for live music like they have at The Hundred games.

The ten winners have seen their designs brought to life by Minecraft architects. - Credit: James Delaney

"It's so cool that two things I really like have combined to create the ultimate Minecraft cricket stadium. I can't wait to explore it and see all the other cool things that other kids have thought of!"

The winning entries were brought to life by Minecraft architects and unveiled for fellow Minecrafters to explore on Sunday, July 2.

Thea said she's been asking her dad every few days whether the stadium has been built yet and will be celebrating the stadium release with her brother, sister, cousins and friends.

The stadium was released on Sunday, July 2 and fellow Minecrafters will be able to explore and interact with it. - Credit: James Delaney

She added: "I can't wait until The Hundred starts this summer and me and my family get to see Birmingham Phoenix play in my very own Birmingham Phoenix top!"