A ninth generation family-owned hotel business has acquired a Suffolk hotel and is set to reopen it following a major refurbishment.

Beales Hotels, a hotel group founded in 1769 in Hertfordshire, is set to launch the Bell Hotel in Saxmundham in late spring following the first phase of a "significant" facelift for the striking grade two listed building.

The former coaching inn will be run by general manager Ashley Beale, 25, part of the ninth generation of the family to be involved in the business.

The group said it has plans for a "phased, sensitive but extensive renovation", and the building will eventually have 15 rooms.

It has been working with local business, Cotton Tree Interiors of Saxmundham and with Leiston-based Brooks Architects on a "fresh and sophisticated" interior design for the historic hotel.

The new-look hotel will include fully refurbished bar, dining room and lounge. The new owners hope to attract business and leisure travellers to the site, which lies close the Suffolk coast's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and its tourism hotspots in Aldeburgh, Snape and Southwold.

Consulting chef Clive Dixon is creating a menu based on locally-sourced produce.

Ashley Beale said they were "proud" to add the hotel to their portfolio.

Ashley Beale, general manager of The Bell Hotel Saxmundham (Image: The Bell Hotel)

"“This marks a new era for Beales Hotels as we bring our renowned service and hospitality to Suffolk. Suffolk has always been a holiday retreat for those in the know, and its popularity is growing year on year," he said.

"Visitors love the natural beauty of the coastal towns and nature reserves like RSPB Minsmere, as well as the cultural heritage that can be explored at places like Sutton Hoo, Orfordness, Snape Maltings, Framlingham Castle and Bawdsey Radar.

"With so much to do and some exquisite local produce to feast on, we aim to make The Bell Hotel a destination venue for leisure travellers as well as a comfortable base for business travellers.”

He added: “This development will be a welcome addition to Suffolk in the late spring and will set a new standard for luxury accommodation in the area. The team and I can’t wait to start welcoming guests in May and building strong ties with our neighbours and the wider community.”

Beales Hotels said the acquisition was part of its strategic growth plans. It owns West Lodge Park in Enfield, London. It decided to sell Beales Hotel in Hatfield in October 2020, saying the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the group had been "huge" and resulted in the decision.

King George II stayed at the Bell in Saxmundham in January 1737 while making his way by carriage from Lowestoft to London. It is the only hotel in Saxmundham.



