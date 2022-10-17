News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

'Instead of having a new baby, I'm starting a new business'

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 7:30 AM October 17, 2022
Millie Ince-Slater is realising her dream to open up an aesthetic clinic.

Millie Ince-Slater is realising her dream to open up an aesthetic clinic. - Credit: Millie Ince-Slater

A Glemsford-based A&E nurse who lost her baby earlier this year opened a new business named in their memory at the weekend.

Millie Ince-Slater, 25, worked as an A&E nurse throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and is now realising her dream to open up an aesthetic clinic.

The nurse-led facility will opened on Clock House Farm on Sunday, October 16 and will offer injectable treatments, dermal filler, anti-ageing treatments and vitamin B12 injections to clients.

Millie Ince-Slater

'Meadowsweet' is "the perfect name" for Millie's new aesthetic clinic. - Credit: Millie Ince-Slater

Millie has been an A&E nurse for the last three years, working long hours at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After she became pregnant the first time, she had to shield at home and her son was born in July 2021.

Millie fell pregnant again in February this year, but sadly suffered a miscarriage in late May.

"After I lost my baby, I decided to use creating my own business as an opportunity to keep my mind off of things," she said.

Millie Ince-Slater

Millie Ince-Slater - Credit: Millie Ince-Slater

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk pub named among best places in the UK for a Sunday lunch
  2. 2 Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident
  3. 3 9 Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk in 2022
  1. 4 Seventies band reunited after search for long-lost fifth member
  2. 5 'We are very pleased': Joy as Suffolk restaurant named among UK's best
  3. 6 New plans to turn golf attraction into seafront homes
  4. 7 Delays on A14 after crash involving coach
  5. 8 Father charged with murder of mother and her 12-year-old daughter
  6. 9 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 1-0 defeat to Lincoln
  7. 10 Revealed: The latest Covid rates in Suffolk

"We've also commemorated their life within the name of the clinic."

West Suffolk Hospital gave Millie the choice of a burial for her baby and, as part of the ceremony, she was given a plaque with the name of a wildflower.

Millie's plaque reads 'Meadowsweet' which she said struck her as "the perfect name" for her new aesthetic clinic.

The beauty centre will be opening around the time that Millie should have been delivering her baby and she added: "Instead of having a new baby, I'm starting a new business."

The Meadowsweet clinic

The Meadowsweet clinic - Credit: Millie Ince-Slater

Millie said she's "equally as excited as nervous" to launch the clinic and appreciates the flexibility it will offer to her while raising her son.

While she isn't giving up her hospital shifts anytime soon, Millie will be running the centre by herself, working hard to make her dream a reality.

Millie added: "I look forward to treating any potential customers to help them enhance their natural beauty."

Beauty
Babergh News

Don't Miss

The Badingham White Horse

Pubs

Well-known east Suffolk pub up for sale six months after takeover

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo looks for an opportunity early in the second half.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 home loss to Lincoln unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police were not aware of the mobile home being carried on the A14 in Suffolk

A14

Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Road closed sign

Suffolk Live News

Road closed as emergency services attend crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon