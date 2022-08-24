News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

£3.3million EV charging point boost for Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:40 AM August 24, 2022
Electric vehicle charging point in The Regal car park, Stowmarket.

Suffolk has been handed £3.3 million to improve their electric vehicle charging provision. - Credit: Archant

Suffolk has been awarded £3.3million in funding to help install more electric vehicle charging points in the region.

Motorists in Suffolk will have better access to EV charging points through a pilot scheme funded by the government and industry.

The Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot scheme will see Suffolk benefit from the creation of commercial EV charging infrastructure for residents, ranging from on-street charge points to larger petrol station-style charging hubs. 

The scheme will see 1,000 new EV charge points installed nationally as a pilot - as part of a wider £450m project.

Decarbonisation minister, Trudy Harrison, said: “We want to expand and grow our world-leading network of EV charge points, working closely with industry and local government, making it even easier for those without driveways to charge their electric vehicles and support the switch to cleaner travel."

Electric vehicle charging point in The Regal car park, Stowmarket.

Electric vehicle charging point in The Regal car park, Stowmarket. - Credit: Archant


Suffolk

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A12 next to Colchester United's football ground.

A12

A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United have made contact with Ipswich Town about wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A disappointed Lewis Price leaves the Layer Road pitch after his error contributed toTown's 1-0 defe

Football | News

Ex-Town keeper faces cancer battle

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon