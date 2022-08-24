£3.3million EV charging point boost for Suffolk

Suffolk has been handed £3.3 million to improve their electric vehicle charging provision. - Credit: Archant

Suffolk has been awarded £3.3million in funding to help install more electric vehicle charging points in the region.

The Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot scheme will see Suffolk benefit from the creation of commercial EV charging infrastructure for residents, ranging from on-street charge points to larger petrol station-style charging hubs.

The scheme will see 1,000 new EV charge points installed nationally as a pilot - as part of a wider £450m project.

Decarbonisation minister, Trudy Harrison, said: “We want to expand and grow our world-leading network of EV charge points, working closely with industry and local government, making it even easier for those without driveways to charge their electric vehicles and support the switch to cleaner travel."

