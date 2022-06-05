Build more lorry parks to ease truck driver shortages, industry figures say

Haulage industry figures have called for more truck stops to be built in order to help recruit lorry drivers. - Credit: PA/RICHARD ALLDAY

Truckers and haulage industry bosses have called for more lorry parks to be built along the A14 to help ease the shortage of drivers.

A report by the House of Commons Transport Select Committee called for the logistics industry to “get its house in order”, and build better overnight facilities for drivers – or face a new tax on the most profitable parts of the sector to build the new facilities.

The committee’s report, Road Freight Supply Chain, says “a key reason drivers do not stay in the sector is the lack of high-quality rest facilities”.

In recent years facilities for truckers on the A14 in Suffolk – including just outside Ipswich and in Felixstowe – have closed and despite recently submitted plans for a lorry park in Claydon, truckers say there are not enough facilities.

The report is calling for minimum standards of facilities, including security, clean showers and toilets, healthy food options, and services for female drivers.

It highlights testimony from drivers who “criticised poor washing facilities” at overnight stay areas for HGV drivers, including dirty and “vandalised” showers.

It also adds that some drivers shun using official facilities and park in lay-bys overnight instead, a practice called fly-parking which can lead to fines.

One driver quoted in the report criticised poor security at legal stopping places, claiming he would “pay £37 a night to sleep in my cab and have my tyres slashed” if he did not stay in a lay-by.

The report says that if the industry does not adopt a “sector-wide solution” and improve conditions at services for drivers within two years, then the Government should step in and impose the Supply Chain Levy to fund new facilities.

Richard Allday, a truck driver and secretary of the Suffolk road haulage branch of the Unite trade union, said the lack of facilities was due to local authorities not being instructed to grant planning permission.

Lorry driver Richard Allday, secretary of the Suffolk road haulage branch of Unite - Credit: Richard Allday

He said: "Planning applications to local authorities are not bound by the government's national strategies. The government's national strategy has been to increase the number of overnight facilities for drivers but local authorities can just completely ignore that.

"One of the problems is that there are often objections to applications from residents who don't want fridges running overnight at the bottom of their garden.

"I just wish they'd wake up to how important the logistics sector is to employment in East Anglia."

David Wells, chief executive at Logistics UK, the industry’s biggest business group, said: “To place all the blame for the supply chain issues facing our industry at our door does our workers a great disservice, and totally ignores the role which the Government and other agencies have played in creating staff recruitment and retention problems across the sector.”

He said many HGV drivers being unable to access suitable safe and secure truck stops across the country is “a national disgrace”, and said the logistics sector is facing issues “caused by a combination of factors, none of which are within its control” including an ageing workforce, the loss of European workers after Brexit and the impact of the pandemic.

He added: “It’s disappointing that the committee has taken so long to reach the wrong conclusions and not address the real public policy issues needing urgent attention.”

The Orwell Crossing truck stop which has closed in order to be redeveloped as a logistics park - Credit: ARCHANT

Richard Smith, managing director of the Road Haulage Association, broadly welcomed the report. He said: "We welcome the recognition of the difficulties of life as an HGV driver. In many places HGVs and their drivers are simply not welcome.

“This needs to change. We welcome measures that will improve HGV drivers’ experiences on the nation’s roads and the way they’re treated."

In response to the report, a Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “We recognise the global challenges this critical sector faces and have taken an unprecedented 33 measures so far to address the HGV driver shortage.

“This includes making 11,000 training places available through our skills bootcamps so more people can launch careers as HGV drivers, boosting the number of HGV driver tests and investing in improvements to lorry parking and driver welfare facilities.

“Tackling global supply chain constraints remains a top priority for Government and we’ll continue to support the road freight sector through our interventions.”