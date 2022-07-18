The Range is set to occupy a huge £200m, 1.2 million square foot distribution unit at Gateway 14 in Stowmarket - Credit: Jaynic

A warehousing boom along the A14 has resulted in 2.91 million sq ft of industrial space being snapped up during the first half of 2022, according to a survey.

Estate agents Savills said take-up of giant industrial units of 100,000sq ft-plus was the best ever recorded - at an eye-watering 223% more than in the same period last year and 409% above the long-term annual average.

The huge growth was down to the growing popularity of the eastern stretch of the A14 corridor among Europe-based firms.

Among some of the big deals were homewares and garden retailer The Range which secured 1.2m sq ft at Gateway 14 - an industrial site at Stowmarket being spearheaded by developer Jaynic and Mid Suffolk District Council and coming under the umbrella of Freeport East.

Savills said it had seen an uplift in enquiries since Freeport East was announced. These came from a "diverse range" of occupiers wanting to take advantage of the various tax and other breaks the status offers, it said.

The region contains a large proportion of sites with planning permission in place and for those seeking bespoke builds, it said.

"This availability - paired with the lack of good quality existing units - has led 2022 take-up to be heavily dominated by build-to-suit transactions, accounting for 82% of the market," it said.

The "strong fundamentals" of the corridor included proximity to much of the UK population and major ports, it said, making it attractive to international businesses hoping to improve their supply chain resilience.

The strong market has led to an uptick in speculative development - with five units currently under construction at schemes including Jaynic’s Suffolk Park, Equation and BentallGreekOak’s Orwell Logistics Park in Felixstowe.

But despite a relatively healthy pipeline, strong activity has seen the vacancy rate remain very constrained at 2.98% which has led to a rise in rents.

Grade A sites are now being quoted at rents of £8 per sq ft - 33% up on the first half of 2021. "It is likely that the current rental growth forecast of 5.2% per annum over the next five years will be eclipsed, particularly due to the surge of overseas requirements," added Savills.

Phil Dennis, director in the Eastern region industrial team at Savills, said: “The East of England is continuing to outperform with a number of significant deals transacting in the first half of this year.

"The influx of international and European requirements are no doubt a result of the Freeport East announcement, which has helped fuel demand along the eastern stretch of the A14 corridor, a location that historically was not considered a core industrial and logistics market.

"However, we cannot rest on our laurels and with vacancy remaining at critical levels, further development will be needed to maintain this level of activity moving forward.”



