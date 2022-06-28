Suffolk company nominated for a prestigious business award

The Abbeygate Accountancy team, a Thurston-based firm, has been shortlisted for the National SME Business Award - Credit: Friel

A Suffolk accountancy company has been shortlisted for a prestigious business honour.

Abbeygate Accountancy, a Thurston-based firm, has been shortlisted for the National SME Business Award.

The company, which was nominated in the Best Enterprising Business category, was established in April 2019 and provides many of the standard accountancy services, including bookkeeping and business advisory.

The National SME Business Award's mission is to highlight small and medium enterprises that are constantly moving and leading in their markets.

Shortlisted winners are businesses that have shown initiative and willingness to undertake new projects.

Andy Smith, the director and co-founder of Abbeygate Accountancy, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised for this national SME business award. We strive to be different from other accountancy firms; we are always looking at ways to improve and deliver an exceptional service to our clients, we never stand still.

“It’s not just about our service lines and operational processes though, as a business we’re fully invested in environmental, sustainable measures, as well as creating an inclusive team of talented individuals. Being shortlisted for the Best Enterprising category is really exciting for the whole team.”

The final winner will be announced at a grand awards ceremony in December 2022 that is going to be held at Wembley Stadium.