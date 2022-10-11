News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Accessorize and Starlings Toys with a LEGO store coming to shopping centre

Dolly Carter

Published: 12:35 PM October 11, 2022
arc Shopping Centre and Mark Cordell

A Bury St Edmunds shopping centre is welcoming two new additions - Accessorize and Starlings Toys. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Bury St Edmunds shopping centre is welcoming two new additions - Accessorize and Starlings Toys.

Having previously been a part of the Monsoon Group at arc Shopping Centre, an Accessorize store will be returning to the complex later this year.

The shopping centre's manager Allan Hassell said: "Accessorize has always been a popular store at arc Shopping Centre and I'm sure their return will be well supported by the community.

"We are proud to be the home of many responsible retailers and, as a founding member of the Ethical Trading Initiative, Accessorize join our long list of eco-conscious traders here at arc."

The second new addition is Starlings Toys which is opening its first store in Suffolk and will also be bringing a LEGO shop to the centre.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Bury St Edmunds' Business Improvement District

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Bury St Edmunds' Business Improvement District, welcomed the centre's rejuvenation. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Commenting on the centre's rejuvenation, Mark Cordell, chief executive of Bury St Edmunds' Business Improvement District, said: "It's always great to see new businesses returning in vacant units.

"Even now, in difficult times, businesses are still opening in Bury St Edmunds."

