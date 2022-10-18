Promotion

Investing in an architect can lead to better savings whilst still having a building you can enjoy living or working in - Credit: Matthew Smith Architectural Photography

Sue Wilcock speaks to Phil Branton and Craig Western of Wincer Kievenaar Architects about how engaging an architect can add value to a project.

With the turbulence in the economy, it’s natural that people are reviewing how they spend their money, and the construction industry is no different. Increasing running and maintenance costs are leading clients to take more control, not just during the construction process, but also over the lifetime of the building.

Sometimes, however, a slight increase in capital costs at the early stage of a project can lead to better savings in the long run, whilst still delivering a building you can enjoy living or working in.

As Phil Branton, director at Wincer Kievenaar Architects, explains: “Be it your home or your business, for most, the building is a long-term investment. So, to ensure you are adding value, and you have all the bases covered, you need to invest in an architect and consultant team, who have both the technical knowledge and years of experience and are able to take a holistic approach.

“With a wealth of staff and over 40 years as a practice, we’ve worked on commercial and residential projects, in a range of sectors and of differing scales. Our focus is on listening to the client, to really understand the brief, so we can produce affordable innovative design solutions that are specific to the site, context and clients’ needs. We think objectively, rather than subjectively, considering the vision, how the clients live, their routine and how they want to use the building.

Craig Western and Phil Branton - Credit: Nick Ilott Photography

Fellow director Craig Western agrees, adding: “The role we play as an architect goes well beyond the traditional remit of designing a striking and beautiful building. We work closely with clients to prevent them from making decisions which could have a detrimental impact on the building when it is finished.

“Not all design decisions have to cost you more money. It’s a case of resolving principles at an early stage rather than retrospectively, and appointing the right team will help with achieving that outcome.

“For instance, the energy crisis has brought the issue of efficiency and the running of buildings to the fore, and this needs to be considered at the early stages of construction. As a practice, we endeavour to reduce energy demands of buildings as a priority in design. This may take a fabric-first approach to highly insulate a building and integrate solar shading, to reduce overheating – something we take seriously as part of our design process. You need to be knowledgeable on current regulations to avoid making mistakes.

“Another thing we help with is guiding clients through the complex planning process. In some instances, it can be quite a simple application for a home extension; conversely, a full planning application on a greenfield or brownfield site triggers a host of requirements and detailed reports, many of which can be time-sensitive. Therefore, it’s important to get the professional team in place to guide you and manage the process on your behalf.

“Achieving planning approval is a great milestone and leads on to the technical design. This is where the design team’s knowledge and experience come to the fore. Developing the planning proposals into a suite of technical drawings and specifications requires a lot of consideration, to ensure details are resolved.

“Once planning is approved, we can then assist the client in choosing the best procurement path to see the design through to its completion."

Phil continues: “For most clients, this is a one-off process. It is exciting, and we work hard to make the experience enjoyable and not overwhelming.

“Each project is individual, and we strive for the best solution in each case. Sometimes we have to challenge clients’ assumptions and share alternative solutions, to get the best design outcome. We will do that because we feel that’s the best way forward.

“Above all, we want to make the experience a pleasurable one. We want to help clients enjoy the process, and not see it as something where they’re under pressure, having to make endless decisions. Ultimately, we will provide that all-important support.”