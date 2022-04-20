News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Could you join a team brewing 35million beers a year?

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:06 PM April 20, 2022
Updated: 12:34 PM April 20, 2022
Adnams Brewery in Southwold is looking to recruit a new brewer

Adnams Brewery in Southwold is looking to recruit a new brewer - Credit: Anthony Cullen

Adnams Brewery is looking to recruit a new brewer. 

The iconic Southwold beer makers recently posted a job listing on its website detailing an "exciting opportunity for an experienced brewer".

Adnams production director Fergus Fitzgerald said: "Adnams has seen many changes in our 150-year history.

Adnams chief of production Fergus Fitzgerald

Adnams production director Fergus Fitzgerald - Credit: Anthony Cullen

"When I joined Adnams we were using Victorian brewing equipment. It had served Adnams well but it needed replacing— we now have one of the most modern and energy-efficient breweries and produce more than 35m pints of beer a year.   

"With that change in technology we need the whole brewing team to really understand the brewing process and make their mark, we make more than 25 different beers so every day is different.

"We are looking for someone who can bring some brewing knowledge to add to an already great team led by Dan, our Head Brewer.   

"The new member of the brewing family must love what they do and will help us to continue to make the distinctive and award-winning beers that our customers enjoy here in the UK and around the world."   

To find out more about the role, visit the Adnams website. 

