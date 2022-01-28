Promotion

Based in Stanton, outside of Bury St Edmunds, Air Power East supplies air compressors to a wide variety of industries. It also offers installation, servicing and testing services for this equipment, as well as 24/7 breakdown support.

The business was started in 1991 by Richard Sewell and his former partner, with the two of them initially working from Richard’s front room.

“Our principal aim was to be the area's main supplier for compressors and compressed air equipment in East Anglia,” said Richard.

The business quickly outgrew its initial base and moved to an industrial unit at Shepherd's Grove Industrial Estate in Stanton. As its reputation developed, Air Power East moved to larger premises and took on more staff.

Today, the leadership team comprises Richard, his two sons, Anthony and Jason, together with sales director, Kevin. They lead the business alongside a skilled team of engineers, installers and salespeople.

The ambitious team is looking to move to a new and improved site in the near future, which will create opportunities to expand its operation and hire additional staff.

“We have just recruited an additional engineer and are looking for a new service coordinator and also an apprentice engineer,” said Richard.

Air Power East is a member of the British Compressed Air Society and a premier partner of Atlas Copco, a multinational provider of industrial air compressors and associated equipment; giving the business access to a vast range of innovative products to meet the needs of multiple sectors.

“We’ve built up a very loyal customer base comprising a huge range of industrial users - from the largest food production factories and plastics and packaging plants, to engineering companies and even your local dentist,” said Richard.

When the pandemic arrived, Air Power East continued to support its customers as many industries shifted focus to provide equipment for the NHS in the fight against Covid-19.

“Despite the pandemic we have had two fantastic years. I've been so proud of my staff for the way they've conducted themselves and helped our customers,” Richard said. “They've been one fantastic team together.”

