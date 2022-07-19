Suffolk fuel delivery driver retires after 50 years

Alan Rackham, middle, with his nephew Michael (left), general manager at E.R. and R.T. Rackham Ltd and his brother David, managing director of E.R. and R.T. Rackham Ltd - Credit: MICHAEL RACKHAM/E.R. AND R.T. RACKHAM LTD

A Suffolk solid fuel delivery driver has reached the end of the road after becoming a familiar face across the county and beyond for the last 50 years.

During his career, which began in 1972, Alan Rackham has delivered at least 50,000 tonnes of coal and smokeless fuel to customers in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex as part of his job with Wickham Market-based E.R. and R.T. Rackham Ltd.

The family-based business sells solid fuel, animal feed and pet foods, among other products and was founded in 1885 by Alan’s great-grandfather Reuben.

Alan used to work in all weathers - Credit: MICHAEL RACKHAM/E.R. AND R.T. RACKHAM LTD

His brother David, the firm’s managing director, described how when Alan first started he often had to handle 50kg bags of coal, sometimes carrying them up flights of stairs to customers.

However, the law has now changed and loads have to be broken down into 20kg bags for health and safety reasons.

Alan would often have to work in all weathers – ranging from blizzards and the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ to the blazing hot conditions the country has recently been experiencing.

He started aged 15 on the smaller vehicles and became a Large Goods Vehicle (LGV) driver until his retirement aged 66 on Friday, July 15.

E.R. and R.T. Rackham Ltd began as flour millers operating both water and steam mills at Deben Mills in Wickham Market and the company has diversified over the years to incorporate coal and more recently, smokeless fuels as coal is gradually phased out.

David said: “I think he will miss all the cups of tea and pieces of cake he received from the customers. He developed relationships and got to know several generations of customers- parents and children- and they would always have a piece of cake for him.”

His retirement presents included a large-handled hedge cutter and a large garden shed.