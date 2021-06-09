Published: 7:00 PM June 9, 2021

SIR and Co have been named finalists in the Modern Barber Awards 2021 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Two Suffolk hairdressers have been named a cut above the rest after making it to the finals of top industry awards.

SIR & Co barbers, based in Aldeburgh and Hair & Amaya Spa, in Saxmundham, both run by owner Janene Bush, have made it to the final of national awards in their respective areas.

SIR & Co barbers has been named as a finalist in the Best Business Leader, Best Apprentice and Best Team category of the Modern Barber Awards 2021.

Among the award nominations for SIR & Co is a nod for the barber's apprentice Alexander Sullivan.

“This nomination for Alex is so well deserved," said Ms Bush.

"He has been mentored here at SIR & Co by Tris and I, as well as being supported by Alan D Hairdressing Education in Ipswich.

"We are over the moon that he has been recognised for his talents by The Modern Barber Awards.”

The Best Team award showcases the unbreakable bonds and the unified strength that together make a successful business that supports and delights a community and clientele. SIR & Co had to demonstrate their team impact and reflect on what they have achieved over the past 18 months to impress the judges.

The 2021 Modern Barber Awards final will be held on Sunday, July 4 from 7pm in Brighton.

Janene Bush is up for Entrepreneur of the Year - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile, Heavenly Hair & Amaya Spa has been shortlisted for four categories at The British Hair and Beauty Awards. These include Hair Salon of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Excellence in Customer Service and Manager of the Year.

The British Hair and Beauty Awards are one of the most prestigious online awards for the hair, beauty, nail and spa industry. The awards recognise those who make a real difference and encourage development within their team throughout the year.

The Heavenly Hair & Amaya Spa team have accumulated four nominations in 2021. Owner Janene Bush has been named as a finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year category and Sophie Thompson is up for Manager of the Year.

The salons are no strangers to awards with SIR and Co having previously been a finalist in HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2020.