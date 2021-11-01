News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New Aldi to open its doors in Colchester later this month

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:58 PM November 1, 2021
Aldi has stores in Ipswich and Bury, with plans for longer shopping hours this Christmas. Picture:

A new Aldi will open in Colchester late this month. (Stock picture) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new Aldi is set to open its doors in Colchester later this month. 

The new store on Stane Retail Park will open on Thursday, November 18 at 8am — replacing the existing store in London Road. 

The new store will employ 35 people.

Team GB gold medallist Bethany Shriever will cut the ribbon on the opening morning.

Aldi store manager Karl Mitchell said: “It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Bethany Shriever join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Olympic gold medallist Bethany Shriever said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Bosses at the new Aldi store are also calling on local charities and food banks in Colchester to register with Neighbourly, to be able to collect surplus food and perishable products.

