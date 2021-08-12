Aldi to hire more than 100 new staff members in Suffolk before Christmas

Published: 4:14 PM August 12, 2021

Budget supermarket Aldi is looking to hire 110 new staff members in Suffolk this year as part of an expansion drive.

Aldi, the UK's fifth-largest supermarket chain, is planning to expand across the country - with four new stores proposed for Suffolk.

The move includes plans to create new roles at stores in Ipswich, Sudbury and Brandon before Christmas.

Roles include apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store management apprentice and store assistant, all the way up to deputy manager.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: "As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Suffolk.

"There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

"Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team."