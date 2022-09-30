Paul Sadler runner up in Vintage mounted class at the Ampton ploughing match - Credit: Andrew Woodroof

East Anglia's top tractor drivers have shown off their ploughing prowess in a closely-fought contest.

A field of 36 of the region's top ploughmen and women vied for seven coveted trophies and awards at an annual gathering in west Suffolk on Sunday, September 25.

The 2,000-acre Ampton Hall Estate hosted the 18th regional annual ploughing match - which was organised by Henry Castle and Don Sapsford of H & D Ploughing Club.

David Alan, winner of Ferguson class at the Ampton ploughing match - Credit: Andrew Woodroof

Contestants enjoyed near-perfect conditions on a cold but sunny day as they ploughed their plots on land owned by the Turner family - which played host to the event near Bury St Edmunds.

Two professional judges from the Society of Ploughmen assessed contestants' efforts to turn over their 75m by 13m plots with pin-point precision. They were judged out of 100 points on criteria including the straightness and neatness of their furrows. The panel was impressed with some of the fine workmanship, said Mr Castle.

Alan Newman, runner up in vintage trailed class at the Ampton ploughing match - Credit: Andrew Woodroof

Three ploughwomen were among the line-up. The top ploughwoman prize went to Carol Shaw. David Allen took the Ferguson trophy, while Luke Diver came first in the Vintage Mounted category.

Neil Anstee was winner of the Vintage Trailed award, and the Classic Mounted title went to Joe Chadwick. John Chambers scooped the Classic Mounted Modified award, while David Bolton snapped up the Best Tractor and Implement award.

Paul Rowe runner up in Classic Mounted Modified class at the Ampton ploughing match - Credit: Andrew Woodroof

Mr Castle - who has been running the event since 2002 - said it had been a "brilliant" day and conditions were "perfect". The first event started with a few people in the village of Culford - but now drew contestants from across Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk, he said.

Rain about a month beforehand softened the very hard ground following a long period of intense heat and drought to create ideal conditions, he explained.

The Ampton ploughing match gets under way - Credit: Andrew Woodroof





"That rain made all the difference and the ploughing conditions were beautiful - it's very light land up there," he said. "It was very successful day and everyone went home with a smile on their face."

A raffle raised £150 for St Nicholas Hospice in Bury St Edmunds.

Carol Shaw, winner of the ladies' class at the Ampton ploughing match - Credit: Andrew Woodroof



