Launch event marks run up to Anglia Business Exhibition

Local businesses gathered at Fynn Valley Golf Club in Ipswich for the sponsors’ launch of the Anglia Business Exhibition 2022.

The launch event is an important part of the build-up to the event which wil be held on May 11 at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

Graham Barton, ISSBA Chair, said “Since it began 26 years ago, the annual Anglia Business Exhibition has become the most important and highly anticipated event on our local business calendar.

“The launch event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our sponsors and supporters, without which we wouldn’t be able to provide such an exciting platform to champion our local businesses.

“We are very grateful to everyone that helps us to offer such a great range of opportunities for local businesses to build their brand and flourish, whether they choose to sponsor, exhibit or attend as a visitor.’

Councillor David Elesmere of Ipswich Borough Council said the Council was delighted ot be sponsoring the event. “which will showcase the wealth of opportunities, services and support available to businesses across our area.

“Ipswich Borough Council is committed to supporting local businesses through the award of contracts locally wherever possible and by providing support and advice to small businesses to help them tender for work.

“The challenges for our local businesses over the past two years have been unprecedented and we need to do everything possible to support them in their recovery, the exhibition is an ideal opportunity for our local business to forge new contacts, raise their profile and help them thrive again.’

Anglia Business Exhibition will be held on 11th May at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Organised by ISSBA (Ipswich & Suffolk Small Business Association), the event will showcase more than 90 exhibitors and will begin with a networking breakfast with speed networking sessions to follow later in the day.

ISSBA said that as part of its commitment to support local businesses after a challenging couple of years, it has frozen the cost of stands this year.

Stands start from just £195 plus VAT and extra benefits have been added to the sponsor packages..

Further information about stand bookings or sponsorship is available by emailing contact@angliabusinessexhibition.com or visiting www.angliabusinessexhibition.com.



