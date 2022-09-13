An annual business show taking place in Ipswich has opened for bookings for next year's event after a "fantastic" event in May.

Anglia Business Exhibition (ABE) 2023 - the 27th event of its kind - takes place on Wednesday, May 10, at Trinity Park, Nacton, and is aimed at showcasing enterprises from across the region. It follows a "buzzing" post-pandemic event this year.

Graham Barton, chairman of organisers the Ipswich & Suffolk Small Business Association (ISSBA), said it would provide a platform for local businesses during a tough period.

"The Anglia Business Exhibition has become the most important and highly anticipated event on our local business calendar," he said.

A speed networking event at Anglia Business Exhibition 2022 - Credit: Roger Barcham

"Businesses have had a tough time over the last couple of years and the current economic situation is making things even more difficult for them, so it is even more vital to offer them an amazing opportunity to build their brand and flourish.

"Stands start from just £195 plus VAT and there are also a range of sponsor packages meaning there is something to suit all types of company and budget."

Peter Tuvey, chief executive and co-founder of business loans company Fleximize - which has sponsored the show for several years - said it was an "excellent" opportunity for local businesses to make new connections, showcase their services, and forge long-lasting relationships.

"As long-standing sponsors of the event, we appreciate the hard work that ISSBA have put in to ensure they continue to adapt to the changing challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and offer as much value as possible in one day. We’re looking forward to seeing what they have in store for their next event in May 2023."

ISSBA has decided to freeze stand prices again this year to make the exhibition affordable and accessible to as many businesses as possible. Early indications are that stands will be "extremely popular" when they go on sale, it said.

For further information about stand bookings or sponsorship contact one of the team at contact@angliabusinessexhibition.com or visit www.angliabusinessexhibition.com.

ISSBA chairman Graham Barton and Phillip Ainsworth, chief executive of Suffolk Agricultural Association, officially opening Anglia Business Exhibition 2022 - Credit: Roger Barcham



