News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk business showcase opens for bookings

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 8:01 AM September 13, 2022
Delegates visit stands at Anglia Business Exhibition 2022

Delegates visiting stands at Anglia Business Exhibition 2022 - Credit: Roger Barcham

An annual business show taking place in Ipswich has opened for bookings for next year's event after a "fantastic" event in May.

Anglia Business Exhibition (ABE) 2023 - the 27th event of its kind - takes place on Wednesday, May 10, at Trinity Park, Nacton, and is aimed at showcasing enterprises from across the region. It follows a "buzzing" post-pandemic event this year.

Graham Barton, chairman of organisers the Ipswich & Suffolk Small Business Association (ISSBA), said it would provide a platform for local businesses during a tough period.

"The Anglia Business Exhibition has become the most important and highly anticipated event on our local business calendar," he said.

A speed networking event at Anglia Business Exhibition 2022

A speed networking event at Anglia Business Exhibition 2022 - Credit: Roger Barcham

"Businesses have had a tough time over the last couple of years and the current economic situation is making things even more difficult for them, so it is even more vital to offer them an amazing opportunity to build their brand and flourish.

"Stands start from just £195 plus VAT and there are also a range of sponsor packages meaning there is something to suit all types of company and budget."

Peter Tuvey, chief executive and co-founder of business loans company Fleximize - which has sponsored the show for several years - said it was an "excellent" opportunity for local businesses to make new connections, showcase their services, and forge long-lasting relationships.

"As long-standing sponsors of the event, we appreciate the hard work that ISSBA have put in to ensure they continue to adapt to the changing challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and offer as much value as possible in one day. We’re looking forward to seeing what they have in store for their next event in May 2023."

Most Read

  1. 1 Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral
  2. 2 Suspected double murder victims named as floral tributes left in village
  3. 3 Murder probe launched after man dies from serious injuries
  1. 4 Person airlifted to hospital after being rescued from river
  2. 5 Popular Suffolk pumpkin patch not opening in 2022
  3. 6 Cyclist, 12, seriously injured after crash with car in Woodbridge
  4. 7 McKenna gives updates on Camara, Aluko and Edmundson ahead of Rovers clash
  5. 8 Police cordon still in place after mother and daughter found dead in home
  6. 9 'I still love it': Suffolk shopkeeper celebrates half-century at store
  7. 10 Flood warnings issued for parts of Suffolk

ISSBA has decided to freeze stand prices again this year to make the exhibition affordable and accessible to as many businesses as possible. Early indications are that stands will be "extremely popular" when they go on sale, it said.

For further information about stand bookings or sponsorship contact one of the team at contact@angliabusinessexhibition.com or visit www.angliabusinessexhibition.com.

ISSBA chairman Graham Barton and Phillip Ainsworth, chief executive of Suffolk Agricultural Association

ISSBA chairman Graham Barton and Phillip Ainsworth, chief executive of Suffolk Agricultural Association, officially opening Anglia Business Exhibition 2022 - Credit: Roger Barcham


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man remains under arrest after woman and girl stabbed to death in home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Thick smoke could be seen from the A11

Updated

12 fire crews tackling blaze in derelict building

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The former Causton Junior School, which is now the site of SET Felix Primary School in Maidstone Road, Felixstowe

Education News

New Suffolk school opens for 310 pupils

Dominic Bareham

person
12/12/2014 Prince Charles visits engineering event at Essex Uni

The Queen | Updated

People of Suffolk invited as Charles to be proclaimed King in county

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon