Angry villagers renew concerns for pub closure

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:00 PM October 7, 2022
The Black Lion pub, Glemsford

The Black Lion pub, Glemsford - Credit: Google Maps

Villagers have renewed their concerns for the closure of their local pub after no movement has been made on its proposed conversion in over a year.

The owner of The Black Lion pub in Glemsford applied for change of use to convert the pub into multiple lets last year.

Glemsford Parish Council voiced formal opposition to the plans when the application was initially made, but it was still approved.

Councillor Mike Sewell said: "We opposed the application because we didn't believe the current owner had done enough to keep it open.

"A lot of people voiced their opinions on this and there were even signs in the village to the effect of 'Save our pub' recently."

Mr Sewell said he's seen Glemsford change a lot in the last 20 years, going from five village pubs to one - The Angel on Egremont Street.

He added: "Our village was angry then and they're still angry now. We haven't seen any building works going on in the last year either."

This newspaper has contacted the owner of The Black Lion for comment.

