New delicatessen may be coming to Stonham Barns

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:07 PM November 17, 2021
Stonham Barns

Stonham Barns is a family complex filled with a variety of attractions and activities and may be getting a delicatessen. - Credit: Google Maps

A planning application proposing a new building for use as a delicatessen or butchers at Stonham Barns Park, Stonham Aspal, has been submitted.

The application site is located adjacent to the main entrance and car park in a position, where the council has previously granted permission for a lodge for a security guard.

Stonham Barns

The location of the application site - Credit: Google Maps

Stonham Barns is one of the largest tourist attractions in Mid Suffolk which provides many local employment opportunities.

The planning statement submitted to Mid Suffolk Council says that it will benefit the local community by providing a facility it does not currently have.

However, members of Stonham Aspal Parish Council unanimously agreed to object to the application on the basis that they would like to see the masterplan for the site to see how it would fit in.

They also said the location falls outside the current retail area and a butcher is not, as described in the planning application, a tourist attraction or destination shop.

Search DC/21/05943 on planning.baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk for full details.

Retail
Mid Suffolk Council
Planning and Development
Mid Suffolk News

