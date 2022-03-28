From left, new Ashtons Legal chief executive with James Tarling and Ed O’Rourke, who is stepping aside to take on a new role at the firm - Credit: Steve Brading

A regional law firm has appointed a new chief executive after promoting from within.

James Tarling takes over the reins at Ashtons Legal from Ed O'Rourke, who is staying on at the firm.

Mr Tarling, who joined the company in 2015 as its corporate and commercial partner, said he was "proud" to head up the firm.

"The firm has seen significant growth recently including through strategic acquisitions of a franchise consultancy, an HR consultancy, a specialist French legal firm, an insolvency team and most recently the full-service business of Steeles Law at the end of 2021," he said.

"A key part of this growth has been the result of the work that Ed has done to establish an open and progressive culture within Ashtons Legal."

He added: “We have ambitious plans for further growth of the Ashtons business over the next three years. We are looking to recruit further talented and ambitious individuals and teams who share our vision to be an exceptional professional service provider putting our clients at the centre of everything we do.

“I am lucky to be taking on the role in a flexible, inclusive and progressive business with the support of a fantastic team of individuals who are all focussed on working together to deliver excellent outcomes for our clients”.

Mr O’Rourke will initially move into a new role to further develop the business client group at Ashtons.

“I have enjoyed my time at the helm but it is time for new blood and fresh ideas and James is the best possible person to drive Ashtons forward,” he said.

Ashtons Legal employs 400 people across its offices in Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Diss, Ipswich, Leeds and Norwich.