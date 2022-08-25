All the potential strikes that could hit Suffolk in the coming months

While Felixstowe dockers are in the middle of a walkout, more potential strikes are brewing in Suffolk – from the CWU and the NEU to ASLEF and barristers. - Credit: ARCHANT/PA

Workers at the Port of Felixstowe began eight days of strike action on Sunday following a dispute over pay.

But elsewhere around the county, other workers are in the midst of negotiations with their employers, and more could be headed for strikes.

Here's what you need to know:

Teachers

Teachers are expected to be balloted on whether or not to take strike action in the autumn.

The government announced it will offer experience teachers a 5% pay rise for the next academic year.

Graham White, from the Suffolk NEU, said: "It's not just about the pay it's the pensions, it's the workload it is everything.

"Teachers are not staying in the profession. We have to look at the long-term not just the short-term."

Postal workers

Post Office workers are set to work out for the fourth time in a row over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will walk out on August 26, 27 and 30, with some of the action coinciding with Royal Mail employees.

Binmen

Binmen in east Suffolk have threatened to strike if they do not receive a pay rise.

The refuse staff are employed by Norse – which is owned by Norfolk County Council – but East Suffolk Council retain a direct say in the pay negotiations.

Union bosses are now considering the pay offer.

Sam Leigh, UNISON Eastern regional manager, said: “Contractor Norse and the council have now revised their offer, but it still falls short of what we’re asking for. Staff are being consulted on the new offer now and will be responding to the employer soon.”

East Suffolk Council bosses had previously said they were surprised by the union's threat of strike action and described negotiations as "positive and amicable".

BT staff

BT and Openreach workers, including many at Martlesham's Adastral Park, will walk out on August 30 and 31.

It follows two previous strikes – the first national telecoms strike since 1987 – in July.

Paul Moffat, eastern regional secretary of the CWU, said he hoped the strikes would get BT bosses back "around the table for some serious negotiations".

A BT spokesman had previously said the company had made the "best pay award we could".

Nurses

Nurses and other NHS staff are being balloted on whether to take strike action this winter following the government's pay offer.

A ballot of all NHS staff barring doctors will take place between October 27 and November 25.

UNISON manager Ms Leigh said: “It’s not enough to keep up with the soaring cost of living this year, let alone make up for a decade of austerity.

“The government is refusing to negotiate with unions since announcing its pay offer. Suffolk health workers have no choice but to vote on strike action to save their living standards and the NHS.”

Railway staff

A variety of railway unions have staged a series of strikes throughout the summer.

Nigel Gibson, East Anglia region district organiser at ASLEF, the union which represents train drivers, denied that staff had been offered a pay rise of 8% and said the dispute was about "standing still" compared to inflation.

Further strike dates are set to be announced.

Local government staff

Staff employed directly by councils were offered a new pay deal earlier this summer.

Union bosses describe this offer as "much more than many of us were expecting", but say it doesn't match up with soaring inflation.

Staff will now be consulted on whether to accept the offer or not.

Barristers

Criminal barristers in England and Wales voted in favour of indefinite and uninterrupted strike in a row with the Government over jobs and pay, which is due to start on September 5.

Friday is set to be the last working day for barristers before they walk out on August 30. They had previously been staging bi-weekly walkouts over government-set fees for legal aid work.