Athletes run off the pandemic at triathlon

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:57 PM April 10, 2022
Duathlon runners start their race at Bury Leisure Centre 

Duathlon runners start their race at Bury Leisure Centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Athletes defied the Covid-19 pandemic to turn out for a major triathlon festival, which featured triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon events. 

The Bury St Edmunds Triathlon Festival, held at the town’s leisure centre in Beetons Way on Sunday, attracted 107 people across all the disciplines. 

Race director Jack Tappin said although numbers were down due to the effect of the pandemic, he was still happy with the turnout.

Triathlon swimmers at Sunday's event

Triathlon swimmers at Sunday's event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

 He said he would normally expect about 200 athletes to participate in the event. 

He added: “Ideally, we would have had 200 athletes, but since Covid it has been quite slow in picking up. Hopefully, we will get past that. 

“Obviously, we want to thank all the athletes who did turn up and take part.” 

Triathlon swimmers in the pool at Bury Leisure Centre 

Triathlon swimmers in the pool at Bury Leisure Centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The duathlon featured a run and a bike race, while the aquathlon was a swim and a run and the triathlon tested the three disciplines of running, cycling and swimming. 

For the full race results, visit https://results.racetimingsolutions.co.uk/Results.aspx?CId=16269&RId=1379  

