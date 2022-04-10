Athletes run off the pandemic at triathlon
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Athletes defied the Covid-19 pandemic to turn out for a major triathlon festival, which featured triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon events.
The Bury St Edmunds Triathlon Festival, held at the town’s leisure centre in Beetons Way on Sunday, attracted 107 people across all the disciplines.
Race director Jack Tappin said although numbers were down due to the effect of the pandemic, he was still happy with the turnout.
He said he would normally expect about 200 athletes to participate in the event.
He added: “Ideally, we would have had 200 athletes, but since Covid it has been quite slow in picking up. Hopefully, we will get past that.
“Obviously, we want to thank all the athletes who did turn up and take part.”
The duathlon featured a run and a bike race, while the aquathlon was a swim and a run and the triathlon tested the three disciplines of running, cycling and swimming.
Most Read
- 1 Seaside hotel goes up for sale for £500,000
- 2 Man and woman arrested in Orford as police probe holidays sold on social media
- 3 Former school site to provide homes and sports facilities
- 4 'I can't quite believe it': Suffolk deli nominated for national retail award
- 5 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with highest and lowest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 6 Stu says: Seven observations after 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury
- 7 Undertaking motorbike driver caught by police doing 100mph on A14
- 8 Man suffers 'serious facial injury' after restaurant assault
- 9 Crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackle house fire in village
- 10 'We need to be more ruthless' - McKenna on Shrewsbury draw
For the full race results, visit https://results.racetimingsolutions.co.uk/Results.aspx?CId=16269&RId=1379