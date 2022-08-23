News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Business hub founder 'absolutely thrilled' with industry accolade

Chris Hill

Published: 12:00 PM August 23, 2022
Suffolk entrepreneur Farley Boxall and IT consultant Andy Wood of Breakout

Suffolk entrepreneur Farley Boxall and IT consultant Andy Wood of Breakout, which has won a Co-working Business of the Year award - Credit: Breakout

A Suffolk start-up company has won an industry award after launching its innovative business support and co-working hub.

Breakout, based in Long Melford, has been crowned Co-working Business of the Year for London and the South East of England, by a panel of business leaders from Prestige Awards.

Company founder Farley Boxall collected the award alongside colleague and IT consultant Andy Wood.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have won this award," she said. "We took a big risk opening at the end of the lockdown last year but we knew there was an opportunity in this area so took a chance, and now it is paying off.”

The mother-of-one started the company to help businesses reach their potential and provide a working space for people, including IT support and printing facilities.

She added: “With the shift to working from home and more people looking at new opportunities locally, we knew we could offer something to encourage and support people to flourish and succeed in this new working era.” 

Breakout regularly hosts exhibitions, workshops and training sessions, as well as  offering pop-up shop space.

