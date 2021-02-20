Published: 12:08 PM February 20, 2021 Updated: 12:14 PM February 20, 2021

Away Days beers has launched a new "Lambert Out" beer - Credit: Pagepix Limited/Yellow Images/Away Days

A disgruntled Ipswich Town fan has launched a new "Lambert Out" beer to vent fellow supporters' frustrations over the club's management.

Newark-based Tractor Boy Josh Bartlett, owner of Away Days beers, said he was inspired to make the "mid-table ale" as a result of continued anger among fans over the club's current situation – although he hopes people will see the humour.

The new Lambert Out beer by Away Days - Credit: Yellow Images/Away Days

Mr Bartlett, who is originally from Suffolk, said: "I was wary about it – I'm a lifelong Ipswich fan and there is a fine line here, it is undoubtedly a tough job.

"He's under a lot of pressure, although we've all heard about how he can handle the pressure, but it has just come to a point.

"I asked fellow fans if they'd be interested in me making a beer, and the market was there. It is a bit of fun, but it really is a way for fans to show their frustration with how things are at the minute.

"Whether he'll actually leave or not, I'm not sure. It is all a bit cryptic.

"It is a light in what really is a dark tunnel for Ipswich Town fans at the minute."

Josh Bartlett with The Beat – a beer in memory of Ipswich legend Kevin Beattie - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Bartlett is no stranger to Ipswich Town-themed beers, with other beers available from his shop including ales devoted to club legends Sir Bobby Robson and Kevin Beattie, as well as fan favourites Pablo Counago and Boncho Genchev.

The Lambert Out beers, complete in a Borussia Dortmund-style kit with a Marcus Evans-themed sleeve logo, are sold as part of a "fantasy pack", alongside some other fan favourites.

Mr Bartlett has already sold more than 200 packs of the beer, with less than 50 now available.

Mr Bartlett added the beer "will not leave a sour taste".

He said: "It is a nice tasting golden ale – it's only 3% – and is there to pick everyone's mood up."

Other footballers to be honoured in hops include Newcastle legend Alan Shearer with the "Ale'n Shearer" beer, as well as Chris Kamara with "Fighting like BEERvers".

More Ipswich beers could be in the pipeline, Mr Bartlett added.