'New store, new start': Stowmarket shop reopens its doors

Baldwins will be staying in Stowmarket, they began trading in the town in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Much-loved store Baldwins has officially re-opened its doors at a new location in Stowmarket.

In March, the homewares and clothing business faced an uncertain future after the lease for its shop in Tavern Street was not renewed.

Following a search for new premises, a site on the high street became available, which was formally opened by Mayor Barry Salmon on Thursday, July 7.

The store was formally opened on Thursday, July 7. - Credit: Archant

Managing director Kevin Baldwin said: “It’s been a lot of hard work over the last three months since we were told we had to get out of the other shop.

“It was thanks to the East Anglian Daily Times and BBC Radio Suffolk that we raised awareness and luckily someone came forward, and this was the only empty shop in town at the time.

“The landlord had just bought it from Hughes and he offered it to us. We came in and virtually said yes straight away.

“It’s smaller but it’s big enough to do what we want."

Mr Baldwin is also hopeful that the new location, on Ipswich Street, will help to bring new customers to the store.

Mr Baldwin presented mayor Barry Salmon and his consort councillor Heather Salmon with a bouquet of flowers at the opening event. - Credit: Archant

He said: “I think it does make a difference, once people find out where we are there’s a lot more passing trade.

“We haven’t got those traffic lights and busy road for people to cross. That’s always been a bit of an issue really.

“I will miss the big shop; I’ve worked for the Co-op for many years beforehand so I knew it as a Co-op department store for a long time. Then as area manager, it was one of my many shops.

“It was disappointing that we weren't able to stay but it’s also exciting that we found somewhere else two or three weeks later."

Once the new site was secured it was all on hands on deck to get the shop ready for the re-opening.

Mr Baldwin said: "Even though it’s just down the road you’d be surprised it almost doesn't make any difference than if it was miles away, you still have to physically uplift things, put it in the van, walk it down the road and get it here.

“The most difficult bit for us was squeezing everything in and deciding what to put in and how to put it in.

“Everything is not fixed where it is at the moment, it’s been moved around quite a few times to try and get it right.

“I’m glad it’s finished, it was last Friday we handed back the keys to the old store, I was sad to see it go but I was also relieved because now we can move on, new store, new start."

Baldwins stocks a variety of womenswear. - Credit: Archant

The new store has a variety of homewares and clothing. - Credit: Archant

Stowmarket mayor, Barry Salmon, said: “As the town mayor I’m particularly pleased to see it open with a really good selection, albeit in a slightly smaller shop.

“It’s really important for us to not see empty shops. You can look down the high street now and see very few vacant shops.

“From Stowmarket Town Council’s point of view, that’s really good because trade encourages trade.

“People have got a choice, they’ll wander and browse and shop in one and maybe another the next week, but you’ve got the trade, the number of shops to bring people into the town, that’s really good.

“People like shops that they’re comfortable and familiar with, people have used Baldwins in the town for a long time now, and to be able to come into another shop that’s a Baldwins means they know what they’re going to get.

“They know the quality of the stuff they’re going to get in here.

“I know how much hard work has been involved in moving, but I look around the shop and it’s well worth that hard work because I think people are going to love what they see in here.

“That’s what you want in your high street – we want people to come and enjoy their shopping experience.”