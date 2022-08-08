No music after 11pm at village pub following licence review

A village pub will stop playing music after 11pm following a review of its premises licence.

East Suffolk Council's licensing sub-committee said it was not minded to either suspend or revoke the licence at The Barley Mow, in Witnesham, but has imposed a number of conditions.

On Friday, the committee heard from representatives of the pub, nearby residents, the council’s Environmental Protection Team and Suffolk Constabulary.

Noise complaints from residents were made to the council which reviewed the licence under the objective of prevention of public nuisance in relation to weekly music events.

Changes to be made to the licence include: restricting live and recorded music to the hours between 11am and 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm to 10.30pm on Sunday; keeping all external doors and windows closed after 11pm, except to allow people to enter and leave; and installing a noise limiter to operate at all times.

The seating area between the front entrance to the premises and Mow Hill Road is the only one to be used after 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11pm Friday to Saturday. After these times, customers will not be permitted to take drinks outside.

For events involving entertainment such as music, residents must be notified in advance of the date, time and nature of the event – and a phone number should be included to allow residents to speak to a manager in the case of disturbance.

A representative from the Barley Mow said: “We are delighted by the decision and look forward to working with our neighbours to hopefully rebuild a relationship.

“We also look forward to working with our new manager and his team going forward.”

In its judgement, the committee said "It wishes to make clear its displeasure at the behaviour of the previous DPS and some patrons of the premises towards some of the local residents, both through posts on social media and by other means".

The report said: "This behaviour must not be repeated."

A staff member must also conduct and record a noise assessment at hourly intervals during events.

CCTV is to be maintained and a member of staff trained in CCTV operation is to be present at the pub whenever it is open.

Although the Environmental Protection Team preferred the option of installing an independent designated premises supervisor (DPS) to the one recommended by its current supervisor, the sub-committee decided to press ahead with the recommended DPS – citing lack of evidence to suggest he would not act independently and his 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry as reasons.

A residents’ meeting to discuss the pub will be held every quarter and all those expressing interest will be notified at least 14 days in advance of the time and date of the meeting.

If no residents show up for two consecutive meetings, this condition can be removed from the licence.

The licence is subject to review if required by circumstances, and anyone affected by this decision has the right to appeal to the Magistrates’ Court within 21 days of receiving notice.

