Town's Barnardo's charity shop forced to close its doors

A Bury St Edmunds charity shop has seen a 'decline in trade and income' and has been forced to close down. - Credit: Google Maps

A "decline in trade and income" for a Bury St Edmunds charity shop has forced it to close down.

The Barnardo's store in St John's Street shop shut its doors for the last time on Friday, September 23.

A spokesman for Barnardo's Retail said: "Despite the best efforts of our dedicated staff and volunteers at our Bury St Edmunds store, sadly the shop had seen a decline in trade and income, and it was not viable to continue trading.

"As such, with the lease coming to an end, we have taken the difficult decision to close this store."

They added: "We would like to thank all those who have supported us in Bury St Edmunds over the years - staff, volunteers, our customers and the local community."

With the closure of the St John's Street store, the two closest Barnardo's charity shops are now in Thetford and Stowmarket - approximately 11 miles away from Bury St Edmunds.