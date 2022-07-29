Tremayne Johnson, operations director at haulage and logistics firm Bartrums of Eye, says demand for warehousing in Norfolk and Suffolk is significantly outstripping supply - Credit: Laurent Burkhalter

East Anglian haulage and logistics companies are poised for major expansion as demand for storage space reaches new heights.

Bartrums of Eye in north Suffolk is set to build a speculative £6m 70,000sq ft warehouse while FreightForce is investing £1.5m in a new storage facility in Great Yarmouth.

Family firm Bartrums says it has seen demand for warehousing in Norfolk/Suffolk "significantly" outstrip supply.

The £32m turnover company, which has a workforce of 250 and a 175-strong fleet, is one of Suffolk's largest hauliers encompassing palletised network distribution, express van transport, general haulage and bulk haulage.

Operations director Tremayne Johnson said the family wanted to grow the business and expanding its warehousing offer was seen as "the most appropriate way of achieving growth". Construction is due to start soon and the firm hopes it will be completed in early 2023.

Bartrums of Eye employs 250 people - Credit: Bartrums

"Over the last year or so, demand for warehousing in Norfolk/Suffolk has significantly outstripped availability. So much so that’s its caused its own issues," he said.

"Suffolk has recently benefited from serious commercial developments in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Ipswich and the business did consider these options," he added.

Bartrums is set to build a warehousing facility in Eye - Credit: Bartrums/Google Maps

"However, we took the opportunity to purchase land in Eye and invest in a project suitable for our future needs. That development will be complete in early January and the finished warehouse will be a significant asset to the Bartrums business and the customers it serves.

"Bartrums has watched the region flourish and seen major infrastructure projects such as Sizewell C gain approval, and it’s been important to invest back into our own business and ensure we stay relevant to the opportunities which exist."

Norwich-based FreightForce is boosting its capacity from 1,000 pallets to 5,300 pallets with a new warehousing facility in Great Yarmouth - Credit: FreightForce

FreightForce - a £13.5m turnover business employing 100 workers - is building a new warehouse which will expand its storage capacity five-fold in response to the boom in ecommerce and next-day delivery.

The new facility - which will complement the firm's existing headquarters in Norwich - is being supported by a £700k funding package from Lloyds Bank.

It will boost its capacity from 1,000 pallets to 5,300 pallets and is a result of demand from customers – particularly manufacturers and suppliers - who want products to be kept in storage to cater for next-day delivery and click and collect orders.

FreightForce is building a facility at Great Yarmouth which will increase its storage capacity fivefold - Credit: FreightForce

It follows a period of "significant growth" in its distribution division, it said. The company runs a fleet of 44 HGV trucks nationally and 14 trucks locally, and handles thousands of products a year and wants to offer customers a "total transport solution" handling everything from collection and storage to distribution of goods.

Freightforce managing director Nick Jolley said: “As we expand our operations nationally, it’s only right that we expand our footprint in Norfolk. The site at Great Yarmouth is going to be integral to our growth, as it means we can support one of the fastest growing areas of our business, but also reduce costs and hassle for our customers.

“It’s important to us that we’re able to offer as much support to our customers as possible. It’s a difficult time, but there are opportunities for businesses to thrive, and we want to make sure that they can respond to that demand and continue to grow their business.”

Andy West, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “FreightForce is the perfect example of a business that’s spotted untapped market demand and an opportunity to grow, and has invested to make it happen. Led by Nick, the team’s commitment to its customers and their needs is paying off.

“It’s a pleasure to support the business on their growth journey, and we’ll continue to be by their side to help them capitalise on further opportunities down the road.”