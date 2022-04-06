News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

'Huge sadness' Battisford pre-school closes its doors

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 12:00 PM April 6, 2022
Battisford pre-school

Battisford pre-school have been forced to close their doors following staffing and financial issues. - Credit: Google Maps

Battisford Pre School has been forced to shut its doors following financial and staffing issues.

The preschool in Battisford, near Stowmarket, has thanked the community for their support in a message on social media.

A statement on Facebook says:  "It is with huge sadness that we have to announce the closure of Battisford Preschool on 31st March 2022.

"Unfortunately, our current manager, Jo Rainbird has decided to retire from the pre-school after 20 years, and it has proved difficult to find anyone willing to take on this role.    

"This is partly because of the hours we offer and our rural location, but also because of the Pre-School’s uncertain financial situation.

"The pre-school has been an important part of the community for many years, contributing to the village fetes and other events.

"It will be hugely missed by children and parents past and present, and we would like to thank the whole community for their support over the years."


Suffolk
Stowmarket News
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Mark Thomas of Emmett's Store in Peasenhall and Phillip Schofield's favourite Suffolk black bacon Pi

Suffolk Live News

Top TV chef visits east Suffolk butchers famed for its bacon

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Luke has been missing for more than a week

Suffolk Live News

Police 'extremely concerned' for man who has not been seen for a week

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Jim Rowbotham is planning to host live bands at the Old Chequers at Friston.

Pubs

New landlord pledges a change of tune for pub

Dominic Bareham

person
monty bunn

Obituary

Obituary: 'Lovable rogue' who touched the hearts of everyone he met dies

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon