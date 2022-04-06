'Huge sadness' Battisford pre-school closes its doors

Battisford pre-school have been forced to close their doors following staffing and financial issues. - Credit: Google Maps

Battisford Pre School has been forced to shut its doors following financial and staffing issues.

The preschool in Battisford, near Stowmarket, has thanked the community for their support in a message on social media.

A statement on Facebook says: "It is with huge sadness that we have to announce the closure of Battisford Preschool on 31st March 2022.

"Unfortunately, our current manager, Jo Rainbird has decided to retire from the pre-school after 20 years, and it has proved difficult to find anyone willing to take on this role.

"This is partly because of the hours we offer and our rural location, but also because of the Pre-School’s uncertain financial situation.

"The pre-school has been an important part of the community for many years, contributing to the village fetes and other events.

"It will be hugely missed by children and parents past and present, and we would like to thank the whole community for their support over the years."



