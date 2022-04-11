Reopening date nears for historic Saxmundham hotel

Beales Hotels will be reopening the Saxmundham Bell in late spring - Credit: Beales Hotels

The new owners of a Victorian hotel in Saxmundham are preparing for a "new era" when they reopen the business later this spring, after extensive renovation.

Beales Hotels has taken over The Bell Hotel, which was home to The Bell at Sax restaurant.

The Bell at Sax closed in January while the hotel firm completed its takeover after many years as an award winning restaurant.

Phased renovation plans show the Grade II listed hotel will eventually feature 15 rooms and suites, with Beales working with local companies including Cotton Tree Interiors, in Saxmundham, and Brooks Architects, in Leiston, to sensitively restore the building.

Ashley Beale, general manager of The Bell Hotel, said he and the team are excited to welcome customers from May.

Mr Beale, who is the ninth generation of his family to be part of the business, said: “This marks a new era for Beales Hotels as we bring our renowned service and hospitality to Suffolk.

Ashley Beale will be leading the team at the Bell in Saxmundham - Credit: Beales Hotels

"Suffolk has always been a holiday retreat for those in the know, and its popularity is growing year on year.

"Visitors love the natural beauty of the coastal towns and nature reserves like RSPB Minsmere, as well as the cultural heritage that can be explored at places like Sutton Hoo, Orford Ness, Snape Maltings, Framlingham Castle and Bawdsey Radar.

"With so much to do and some exquisite local produce to feast on, we aim to make The Bell Hotel a destination venue for leisure travellers as well as a comfortable base for business travellers.”

Other areas earmarked for restoration include the bar, dining room, and lounge.

In addition to refurbishing the building, Beales is working with Michelin starred consulting chef Clive Dixon, to help develop the hotel's food offering, adding his touch to the locally sourced menu.

Clive Dixon has led kitchens at the Fat Duck Group and the Waldorf Astoria.

The Beale family have been in the hotel business for nine generations, or 253 years - Credit: Beales Hotels

Mr Beale added: “We are proud to add The Bell Hotel to our portfolio.

“This development will be a welcome addition to Suffolk in the late spring and will set a new standard for luxury accommodation in the area.

"The team and I can’t wait to start welcoming guests in May and building strong ties with our neighbours and the wider community.”

